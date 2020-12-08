A New Telefeature And Three New Projects For Young Audiences – Latest NZ On Air Funding

Press Release – NZ On Air

The final NZ On Air funding round of 2020 will deliver more unique New Zealand stories to screen audiences here, and overseas.

Telefeature Princess of Chaos is the story of a political scandal as told from the perspective of the ‘other woman,’ Bevan Chuang.

Princess Of Chaos emerged from last year’s Pacific Asian Feature-Length development initiative, run jointly by NZ On Air, the NZ Film Commission and TVNZ. Intended to increase representation of Asian and Pacific Island creatives in core creative roles, the story will be told by the successful Asian female team at Flat3 Productions, responsible for Flat 3, Friday Night Bites and the yet to screen Creamerie.

An international co-production of the acclaimed children’s drama Mystic will return with 16 new episodes over two series. Based on the books, Pony Club Secrets, Mystic had a warm reception on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand, and in the UK on the BBC children’s channel CBBC, and in Australia.

Also for a young audience is The Mountain, for Māori Television and cinematic release. Three troubled kids embark on a mission to find magic at the top of a mountain and discover a healing power in the spirit of friendship and adventure.

Acclaimed actor and children’s acting coach Rachel House makes her feature film directorial debut in this co-funded project with the NZ Film Commission.

Pre-school children will get to see beloved puppet character Moe in a whole new way – with legs -through a new animated series for wide distribution on Prime, Neon, and CBeebies.

Based on the legend of the Moehau monster Moe is a kind, friendly monster with a passion for exploration and discovery. The series will feature original New Zealand music which will also be released as an album, and ukulele songbook.

“It is a real privilege to support these quality projects, which will engage a wide range of audiences both in Aotearoa and internationally. Each of these stories reflects New Zealand in different ways,” says NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills.

Funding details:

Princess Of Chaos, 1 x 90 mins, Flat3 Productions for TVNZ 1, up to $2,549,000. Platform reduction up to $104,000. A telefeature adaption of Bevan Chuang’s life story centered around her role in a political scandal.

Mystic 2 & 3, 16 x 28 mins, Libertine Pictures for TVNZ 2, up to $1,000,000. Platform reduction up to $64,000. Six months have passed since the events of Season 1 and Kauri Point is thriving. However, Mystic reappears to Issie in strange and mysterious visions, pointing her and her friends to a mystery from the past.

Moe & Friends, 13 x 11 mins, Pop-Up Studios for Prime, up to $904,556. An animated preschool series featuring the beloved characters from The Moe Show. The series explores the concepts of sensory play, problem solving, imagination and social interaction.

The Mountain, 1 x 90 mins, Piki Films for Māori Television, up to $200,000. Three runaway children find adventure, friendship and confront their own personal demons in their quest to uncover magic on the peak of Mount Taranaki.

