MITO Launches Free Commerical Road Transport Micro-credential

MITO, in tandem with the Road Transport Forum (RTF), has launched a new micro-credential that provides a comprehensive introduction to the commercial road transport industry.

This will be one of six micro-credentials that will form part of the RTF’s Road to success traineeship to be launched next year.

From vehicle systems and documentation, through to driver roles and customer service, learners will gain the foundation knowledge required to either kickstart their qualification pathway in the industry, or to explore a potential new career.

“We’ve worked closely with industry to ensure this micro-credential meets their specific training requirements,” MITO Chief Executive Janet Lane says. “It provides an exciting career pathway for both school leavers and those considering a career change, as well providing foundation knowledge for those already working in the industry. This micro-credential reinforces our dedication to future-proofing the success of New Zealand’s commercial road transport workforce.”

Nick Leggett, Road Transport Forum Chief Executive, says, “Jobs in road freight transport are skilled jobs, and we need people in them with recognised qualifications. The Introduction to Commercial Road Transport Micro-credential is a great starting point for people to build successful careers in an industry that offers flexibility and freedom.”

“We are working with MITO to develop micro-credentials for our Road to success traineeship that will offer a step-by-step pathway to other qualifications, if that is what the trainees want. This is a great opportunity for both people in the industry already who want recognition for their skills and knowledge, as well as people looking to take up a career in this vital part of the global supply chain.”

“This micro-credential is completed entirely online, allowing learners to complete from their own devices, at their own pace,” says Mr Leggett. “The online nature of this micro-credential is recognition that the world is changing and today’s learners engage in different ways.”

The Introduction to Commercial Road Transport Micro-credential (Level 3) will take up to four months to complete and is free until 30 June 2021. Visit mito.nz/crtmicro for further information.

