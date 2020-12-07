Frucor Suntory Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Press Release – Frucor Suntory

Frucor Suntory has announced the appointment of Drew Fairnham as Chief Commercial Officer. Drew has more than 20 years FMCG experience, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge in sales, marketing and general executive management including leadership …

Frucor Suntory has announced the appointment of Drew Fairnham as Chief Commercial Officer.

Drew has more than 20 years’ FMCG experience, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge in sales, marketing and general executive management – including leadership roles at PepsiCo and Mrs Mac’s.

Frucor Suntory Chief Executive Officer, Darren Fullerton describes Drew as an entrepreneurial and highly effective leader.

“Drew has a real hunger and “go for it” spirit that is perfectly suited to our highly engaged employee culture. He is skilled at delivering superior business results, and customer-centric in his approach.

“I am confident he will have a hugely positive impact on our business.”

Based in Sydney, Drew will be part of Frucor Suntory’s Executive Leadership Team.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url