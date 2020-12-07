Business Scoop
Frucor Suntory Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

December 7, 2020PressRelease

Frucor Suntory has announced the appointment of Drew Fairnham as Chief Commercial Officer.

Drew has more than 20 years’ FMCG experience, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge in sales, marketing and general executive management – including leadership roles at PepsiCo and Mrs Mac’s.

Frucor Suntory Chief Executive Officer, Darren Fullerton describes Drew as an entrepreneurial and highly effective leader.

“Drew has a real hunger and “go for it” spirit that is perfectly suited to our highly engaged employee culture. He is skilled at delivering superior business results, and customer-centric in his approach.

“I am confident he will have a hugely positive impact on our business.”

Based in Sydney, Drew will be part of Frucor Suntory’s Executive Leadership Team.

