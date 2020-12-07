Borrin Foundation Announces Inaugural Justice Fellow

Press Release – The Borrin Foundation

The Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation is delighted to announce that the inaugural Borrin Foundation Justice Fellowship has been awarded to Jennifer Braithwaite.

The Fellowship supports an outstanding legal professional with up to $120,000 in funding to work towards the Foundation’s vision of an Aotearoa New Zealand where everyone understands the role and value of the law, and enjoys the protection and opportunity that it provides.

Ms Braithwaite is an Auckland-based barrister with a background in children’s rights and child protection. She will undertake research in relation to children and young people’s access to justice in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Justice Goddard, Chair of the Borrin Foundation’s Grants and Scholarship Committee, says “we believe that investing in outstanding people can have a significant long-term practical impact on the way in which the law meets the needs and aspirations of New Zealanders. We are delighted to support Ms Braithwaite with this Fellowship. We are also delighted to support her work on access to justice for children in Aotearoa New Zealand. This is an important and timely topic. Ms Braithwaite’s research will help to ensure that reforms in this area are soundly based and appropriately targeted.”

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’i, Chief Philanthropic Officer of the Borrin Foundation, says “this is the first time we have run this process and the calibre of candidates applying was extremely high. We are looking forward to offering a range of additional Fellowship opportunities next year.”

MORE INFORMATION

The Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation was established in 2018 through a $38 million bequest by the late Judge Ian Borrin. It is a philanthropic organisation which supports legal research, education, and scholarship. The Foundation’s current strategic focus is on the criminal justice system and family law.

Jennifer Braithwaite is an Auckland-based barrister with a background in children’s rights, child protection, Te Tiriti o Waitangi claims, Māori legal issues, public law, and general litigation. She holds a number of governance roles in relation to children’s rights. More information about Ms Braithwaite’s research can be found at: www.borrinfoundation.nz/justice-fellow2021.

