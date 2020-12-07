After Unprecedented Uptake In 2020, The Mind Lab Brings Back Digital Skills Scholarships For Kiwis

Press Release – The Mind Lab

After offering digital skills courses with a full scholarship for New Zealanders affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, today award-winning education provider The Mind Lab has announced for the first six months of 2021, 480 New Zealanders can once again enrol in their Digital Skills for the Workplace course for no cost, through a Covid-19 Workplace Support full fees scholarship.

The course, focusing on proficiency in digital skills and tools, was initially launched in February 2020 with scholarships offered during lockdown, and again from August onwards. The Mind Lab has now announced 6 x new intakes for the first half of 2021 with all 80 students in each intake eligible for full scholarships, and more to come.

Founder of The Mind Lab Frances Valintine says the move reflects not only the year that’s been, but the ongoing effects of Covid-19 here in Aotearoa now and in the future.

“Multiple lockdowns, unemployment, business pivots and a huge increase in working from home and new business startups has meant we’re relying on digital skills more than ever,” she says. “Many New Zealanders have never had the opportunity to formally train in this space, digital technologies weren’t in our curriculum, but this course can help bridge that gap.”

“The Mind Lab is about identifying gaps in education, and creating innovative programmes to fill them, which is exactly how Digital Skills for the Workplace came about. With the effects of Covid-19 heading well into 2021 and beyond, this programme helps people navigate digital technologies, improving business flexibility and hire-ability. Training budgets have been cut so we are removing that barrier and aiming to upskill as many kiwis in 2021 as possible.”

Digital Skills for the Workplace is a NZQA-accredited, seven-week part-time course, conducted entirely online over Zoom. The course, which has two versions – one for individuals and one for small businesses – is a level 7 micro-credential qualification, worth 15 credits. It was developed specifically to provide practical, hands-on solutions for people wanting to learn the skills they need to succeed in their role or in their business. The scholarships are open to every New Zealander who has a level 6 NZQA qualification or higher, or equivalent relevant professional experience, i.e. three to four years in a working environment.

Says Frances, “With an unknown 2021 ahead of us, being agile and flexible makes both businesses and our workforce here in New Zealand prepared for whatever may come. The addition of even one digital tool can make a world of difference, and digital skills are the foundation for this workplace agility.”

Small businesses, those looking to upskill or move into a new role, Digital Skills for the Workplace is an incredible resource that can help you succeed – and for the first half of 2021, is free for Kiwis who meet eligibility requirements – click here for more information.

The January intakes start on 26 January, March intakes start on 16 March, and May intakes start on 11 May.

