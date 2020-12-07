1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases. This case arrived on 4 December from the United Kingdom via Hong Kong. They tested positive upon arrival and have been transferred …

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

This case arrived on 4 December from the United Kingdom via Hong Kong. They tested positive upon arrival and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 56.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,723.

Yesterday laboratories processed 2,315 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,312,307.

Ministry of Health updates

At this stage of New Zealand’s response to COVID-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place.

To reflect this, the Ministry is reducing the frequency of media updates to four times a week – currently scheduled to be on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Ministry’s website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates.

On those days, the Ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required. The new arrangement will begin as of Wednesday.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,395,000 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 134,292,215 and users have created 5,407,554 manual diary entries.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url