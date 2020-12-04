Building Activity Bounces Back
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
The volume of building activity bounced back to normal levels in the September 2020 quarter, following the significant drop in the COVID-hit June 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Volume measures of building work put in place exclude the effects …
The volume of building activity bounced back to normal levels in the September 2020 quarter, following the significant drop in the COVID-hit June 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.
Volume measures of building work put in place exclude the effects of increasing construction costs to show underlying changes in the volume of work.
“Overall building activity was at pre-COVID levels in the September 2020 quarter, with residential work up 4.2 percent on the same period in 2019,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.
Visit our website to read these news stories, information release, methods paper, and to download CSV files:
- Building activity bounces back
- Impact of COVID-19 on residential building sentiments in Auckland
- Value of building work put in place: September 2020 quarter
- Impact of COVID-19 on the value of building work put in place for September 2020 quarter – methods paper
- CSV files for download
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url