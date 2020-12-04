A Question For Safety: Is It Safe To Welcome Cleaning Services Inside Your Home In Time For Spring Cleaning?

Press Release – Premium Clean

“We can’t even have our family or friends over, why would we have cleaners enter our home?”, the first question that justifies why we won’t need a cleaner at this time of our lives. Yet, there are a lot of considerations and factors that we need to look at in order to identify if it is indeed valid and safe to welcome cleaning services in your home.

When asked if they can guarantee safety, Premium Clean president says, “Our customers do not need to fear our cleaners. Even before the pandemic, we have been implementing proper cleaning and more so, at this time. We do testing. We ask our cleaners to stay at home and skip work if they are not feeling well.”

While companies find it difficult to emphasize their good practice, there are some that really exert their efforts. Premium Clean has expanded their services to other locations. Extensive examinations are being given to cleaners wanting to apply for the job. “We are thriving. Now more than ever, we need special cleaning and disinfecting. People are too busy at home. An hour or two to clean is all it takes to ensure our homes are disinfected.”, says a customer of the company.

We cannot clearly determine if a person is Covid-free or not, until we see the symptoms. With that, Premium Clean only sends out cleaners who have not experienced any difficulty in breathing, acquired fever, or is coughing and sneezing. They carefully manage their people in order to keep New Zealand homes clean and safe for all families to live in.

Here are the benefits and few reasons why it is safe to have cleaning services enter your home.

Cleaning companies are extra careful when it comes to sending cleaners for work. It is their business and they do not want to put it to risk.

Cleaners are frontliners. They might not be in the same place as doctors and nurses are, but they are the frontliners in keeping homes clean. Cleaning companies can keep the cleanliness in your home to avoid being sent to the hospital for quarantine.

Cleaners are rendering services. They are working and risking their lives. That only tells us they are keeping safe.

Cleaning companies have their own set of rules and procedures aligned with the New Zealand authorities. They are essential services meaning they play a huge part in society.

At the end of the day, we want our homes clean and family members healthy.

Premium Clean ensures they never miss a beat in your household cleaning needs by employing only the best cleaners. When asked how they source their people, HR Manager Alisha Dsouza proudly shares, “We have placed an extensive screening process for all of our aspiring applicants to go through. From which, merely only 2% of the lot are vetted and undertaken as premium cleaners.” She continues passionately, “Our company takes pride in those we take in. Succeeding their acceptance, a series of stringent coaching and mentoring take place prior to their deployment.”

