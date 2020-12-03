Tax Bill An Outrageous Assault On Taxpayer Privacy – Sets Up Trust System For Wealth Tax

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming last minute inclusions in the Government’s tax bill which would force the IRD to collect information totally irrelevant for assessing income tax.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “The legal advice we have had is that this is an outrageous information grab under the guise of a tax hike. It will see information such as non cash benefits provided by family trusts required to be disclosed to the IRD.”

“Much of the information is irrelevant for income tax. Our only conclusion is that the Government is doing this so a wealth tax regime can be implemented later.”

“It is a constitutional outrage this Bill is being slammed through Parliament under urgency and without the Select Committee’s scrutiny.”

