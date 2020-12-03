Rental Solutions Help To Drive NZ Film Industry

Press Release – Budget Car Rental New Zealand

A rental car company is providing record numbers of vehicles to local and international production crews as the New Zealand film industry is set for one of its biggest years.

Budget New Zealand’s car and truck rental service has established a new business unit to provide transport to the film and production industry, as it adapts to the new rental car environment in the wake of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Already recognised as a world-class location for film production, New Zealand’s steady Covid response has made the country even more appealing, especially as filmmaking hubs such as Los Angeles and London face ongoing restrictions.

The film industry in New Zealand has seen steady growth since the early 2000s, peaking in 2019 with the local screen industry employing more than 15,000 people.

While this year has not matched the volume of previous years, due to Covid restrictions, the industry is recovering quickly with many major projects in the works across the country.

Lee Marshall, General Manager of Operations at Budget Car Rentals New Zealand says the growth in the film and production industry presented a significant opportunity, not just for rental cars and trucks but for New Zealand as a whole.

“We are delighted to be continuing our work with the TV and film industry and to come together to create something positive despite an unprecedented year. We’ve worked alongside the New Zealand TV and film industry for years so understand they have unique ways of working. Our dedicated team is agile and can adapt quickly to meet their changing requirements and timetables.

Amanda Jenkins, Producer at AJ Films in Christchurch, says the company is receiving increased enquiries from overseas regarding productions and filming and the domestic market has remained steady due to government investment.

“Both the domestic and international sectors have strong growth potential in 2021 – especially in the South Island with TV programmes like One Lane Bridge and Under the Vines to begin shooting in 2021.

“When it comes to production there are many moving parts and specialised requirements so having suppliers like Budget that understand our needs and can get things moving quickly is important.

“Sometimes at incredibly short notice, we need everything from trucks and cargo vans for art departments and wardrobe, to 4x4s and people movers to transport production teams.”

Budget New Zealand are working hard to provide a safe mobility solution, to customers and the New Zealand film industry. It has launched its Budget Worry-Free Promise, enhancing all cleaning and sanitising procedures to ensure its rentals are as safe as possible during these times.

To find out more, please visit contact the team at filmreservations@abg.co.nz

