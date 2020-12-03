NZPPA And EMA Partner To Support Payrollers NZPPA And EMA Partner To Support Payrollers

Press Release – EMA

The EMA have partnered with the New Zealand Payroll Practitioners Association (NZPPA) to help upskill payrollers and give them a career pathway.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says payroll is a core business function which currently often sits with Human Resources rather than Finance.

“A survey at one of our payroll conferences revealed that a quarter of payroll staff did not have any formal training,” he says.

“Given the importance of getting it right and the challenge of doing so with existing Holidays’ Act legislation, there should be more of a career pathway.”

The partnership means EMA members throughout its region from Taupo to Northland have access to courses, audits and consultancy offered to members of NZPPA.

Mr O’Riley says access to targeted training will help people in payroll come to grips with the various calculations with subjective definitions that are needed under current legislation.

“We know that businesses are unintentionally getting this wrong and are now in a position of owing employees leave, affecting their bottom line,” he says.

The EMA and NZPPA continue to work with Government on new legislation that will give clarity and definition to the Holidays’ Act ambiguities, expected to be introduced later next year.

“Regardless, we are delighted our business members have access to proficiency in payroll through NZPPA, the experts in this field,” says Mr O’Riley.

