November 2020 New Vehicles Sales Rebound Slightly But Still Down On 2019

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that November 2020 registrations of new vehicles remains lower than this time last year but is slightly stronger than recent months. November registrations came in at 14.2% below November 2019 with 11,889 vehicles registered, down 1,961 units on the same month last year.

“Year to date the market is down 22.5%, which is a better result than anticipated back April when we were in the depths of the Covid-19 lockdown period.”

Key points

Overall November 2020 registrations of 11,889 vehicles were down 14.1% (1,961 units) on the same month in 2019.

There were 142 pure electric vehicles, 92 PHEV’s and 1,089 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.

The MG ZS EV entered the market with 60 units registered for the month.

The market overall to the end of November is down 22.5% (32,364 units) on the first eleven months of 2019. It was down 23.5% at the end of October.

Registration of 8,036 passenger and SUVs for November 2020 were down 16.6% (1,604 units) on 2019 volumes, while commercial vehicle registrations of 3,853 were down 8.5% (357 units) compared to November 2019.

The top three models for the month of November were the Ford Ranger (1,006 units), followed by the new model Toyota Hilux (636 units) with the Toyota RAV4 in third place (511 units).

Market leaders in November

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 19% market share (2,311 units), followed by Ford with 13% (1,524 units) and Mitsubishi in third spot also with 11% market share (1,263 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota regained the market leader position for passenger and SUV registrations with 18% market share (1,452 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 12% (927 units) and then Kia with 9% market share (735 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (511 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (394 units) and the Mitsubishi ASX (369 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Ford regained the market lead with 28% market share (1,094 units) followed by Toyota with 22% (859 units) and Mitsubishi third with 9% market share (336 units).

The Ford Ranger regained the top spot for the month of November as the bestselling commercial model with 26% share (1,006 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 17% share (636 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 8% market share (300 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in November

The top spot went to the SUV medium vehicles with 20% share followed by SUV Compact also with 20% market share and then the Pick Up/Chassis 4×4 segment with 14% share.

