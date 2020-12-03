Financial Statements Of The Government For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2020

Press Release – New Zealand Treasury

Please find attached a copy of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 4 months ended 31 October 2020. https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2012/FSG_to_end_of_October_2020.pdfPlease find attached a copy of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 4 months ended 31 October 2020.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2012/FSG_to_end_of_October_2020.pdf

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url