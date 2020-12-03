ANL to Provide a Proactive Solution for NZ Customers

Press Release – ANL

The global supply chain has faced a number of disruptions in 2020, New Zealand has been no stranger to this with the current situation in the Upper North Island supply chain at critical levels.

Upper North Island supply chain at critical level

ANL to call Northport 6 th December 2020 in a proactive and collaborative

decision

ANL focused on supporting retail and broader industry ahead of Christmas

requirements

There are well-publicised delays at the Port of Auckland significantly impacting the ability of vessels to be worked on immediate arrival with the consequent scheduling impacted. As a significant partner of the port, this has had a major effect on CMA CGM Group business.

ANL finds the current reality unsustainable and unacceptable to our operations and our customers’ needs. Our organisation cannot accept growing delays to the berthing of our vessels between North Asia and Auckland. This reality has had significant flow on effect for our clients in New Zealand and the broader Oceania region.

Shipping carriers cannot offer the New Zealand supply chain and by extension, the economy,this level of service, particularly prior to Christmas. For our customers, and theirs we must be proactive.

We are glad to announce that we have found a solution with the help of Northport. Through a number of fast moving discussions and a highly professional team at Northport we are able to announce that the Constantinos P will call Northport on 6 th December as a force majeure event instead of the 22nd at the Port of Auckland. Avoiding fifteen days idle time awaiting a berth, we can now provide the support that the New Zealand supply chain needs.

We are confident in the capabilities of Northport and glad that we have found this solution with them. Furthermore, we believe Northport will be a suitable alternative gateway for North Island customers.

