Hard Work Begins On Climate Policy Now

The wider energy industry is ready to take a leadership role in the hard work of transitioning following today’s announcement of a climate emergency.

“This is a real challenge that requires change from all of us,” says Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) Chief Executive John Carnegie.

“Everyone wants lower emissions. The real challenge now is how to make this happen in the best way while still ensuring a good quality of life for New Zealanders with affordable and reliable energy.

“That’s what we are focussed on and we want to work with the Government to help lead this transition. It won’t be easy but it has to be done.

“We care about our people, our country and our environment. That’s why our industry is adapting and the way we use energy is changing.

“In the future the world will need more natural gas to replace higher emitting sources and we will see more of new technologies to help achieve these goals. One such possibility is carbon capture and storage.

“This is a global challenge that requires coordinated action. The world needs natural gas to make the transition and New Zealand can make a real contribution here.

“We also need to have a comprehensive ETS applying to all sectors and gases, and linked to our trading partners.”

