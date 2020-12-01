ControlCo Automation Acquires Digital Buildings Division Of Schneider Electric

Press Release – ControlCo Automation

ControlCo Automation, an industry-leading New Zealand and Australian controls and systems integrator of BMS and IoT solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Digital Buildings division of Schneider Electric New Zealand.

Through this acquisition, ControlCo Automation will provide leading-edge solutions in BMS maintenance and service, systems and product integration, as well as design and installation project management across both existing buildings and new construction projects. ControlCo Automation will be appointed as an EcoXpert BMS Master Partner for Schneider Electric New Zealand.

By leveraging extensive experience of over 32 years in business across New Zealand and Australia,

ControlCo Automation will deliver a combined mechanical, controls and automation solution in an offering unique to the New Zealand market.

Noel Courtney, CEO of ControlCo Automation, is excited by the opportunities that the Digital Buildings business provides, and is confident that ControlCo Automation will achieve strong growth in New Zealand.

He says, “Since 1988, we have built considerable knowledge and experience in controls, critical power and automation, and have a 30-plus year relationship with Schneider Electric. By combining this expertise and sustained success with Schneider Electric’s industry-leading digital buildings solutions, we are committed to improving the energy efficiency and performance of buildings across New Zealand.”

Ray Dunn, Executive General Manager at Schneider Electric New Zealand, is looking forward to the growth opportunities for both existing customers of both companies, as well as potential new customers.

He says, “The acquisition of this division brings to market an exciting and unique service offering in this country. ControlCo Automation carries a wealth of market-leading, proven experience that will further strengthen and accelerate Schneider Electric’s growth of our Digital Buildings product and service offerings.”

The acquisition will be formally recognised on 1 December 2020. Schneider Electric Digital Buildings

employees are transferring to the ControlCo Automation Head Office in Mount Wellington, Auckland as well as respective branches in Wellington and Christchurch.

Schneider Electric is a global business providing energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. It combines world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries.

ControlCo Automation is a controls and systems integrator of BMS and IoT solutions, providing leadingedgesolutions in BMS maintenance and service, systems and product integration and design and installation.

