Pleasing Progress On Pay Equity In DHBs

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists is pleased to see an initial agreement reached between district health boards and the Public Service Association on pay equity for clerical and administration staff.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says advancing pay equity is as fundamental as the role clerical and administration staff play in supporting the operation of our DHBs.

She says the agreement, which will lift pay rates for thousands of workers, is a big win.

“Senior doctors and dentists know the value of admin and clerical staff. It’s great to see pay equity being prioritised and DHBs starting to walk the talk on an issue which affects so many.”

Gender pay inequity exists across all levels of DHBs.

Research commissioned for ASMS last year showed a 12.5% gender pay gap among senior doctors and dentists.

ASMS is currently working with DHBs on a pilot programme to investigate the drivers of the gender pay gap in the senior medical workforce. It hopes to complete a full audit of all DHBs next year.

“It is up to DHBs to ensure that workers with the same skills and experience enjoy the same salary and conditions as their colleagues. Pay transparency would also be a useful next step in the pay equity fight,” Sarah Dalton says.

