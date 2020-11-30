Māori Language Commission Welcomes Stuff Announcement

Press Release – Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

Commission welcomes Stuff announcement

The Māori Language Commission has welcomed the unprecedented, new direction taken by the editorial team at Stuff NZ.

“During lockdown we worked with the team at Stuff and soon stories in English and Māori became a regular feature: the first time in more than a century that a major newspaper published in the first language of our country,” said Professor Rawinia Higgins, Māori Language Commissioner.

“Normalising te reo across the most widely read media outlet in Aotearoa was a huge step that we were proud to help make happen this year with the help of New Zealand’s top translators as well as Stuff’s editorial team.”

“Today Stuff has taken this whakaaro a step further and turned a spotlight on their own mahi over the past 160-years: this marks a new, courageous direction for one of our nation’s oldest media outlets. And it is a direction we are excited about.”

“As an old net withers a new one is made”

Kei te rāhiritia te pānui a Stuff e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

Kua rāhiritia te ahunga hou kāore anō kia kitea i mua, kua kōkirihia nei e te tima ētita o Stuff Aotearoa

“I te wā o te rāhui ā-motu, i mahi tahi mātou ki te tīma o Stuff, nā wai ka māori noa ai te taka mai o ngā pānui i te reo Pākehā, me te Reo Māori anō hoki: koinei te wā tuatahi koni atu i te rautau kua taha ake, ka tāngia ngā kōrero ki te reo taketake o tēnei whenua e tētahi niupepa matua,” te kī a Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins, Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

“He takahanga nui te whakatangatawhenuatanga anō o te Reo Māori, puta noa i te pakihi pāpāho e kaha pānuitia ana e te marea. E poho kererū ana mātou i te whanaketanga o tēnei āhua, te āwhina nui a ngā Mātanga Kaiwhakamāori o Aotearoa, me te tīma ētita anō o Stuff.”

“I te rangi nei, kua whakatemua anō a Stuff i tēnei whakaaro i te hurihanga o te aronga ki ā rātou mahi ake puta noa i ngā tau 160 ki muri: Kua kōkirihia tēnei ahunga mātātoa hou e tētahi o ngā pakihi pāpāho taketake o tō tātou whenua. Ā, kua hiamo katoa mātou i te ahunga nei.”

“Ka pū te ruha ka hao te rangatahi”

