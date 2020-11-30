Hospitality NZ Re-establishes Accommodation Association For A Dedicated Accommodation Provider Industry Voice.

Press Release – Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand today announced the re-establishment of Accommodation Association New Zealand (AANZ), to fulfil the growing demand for dedicated advocacy for the accommodation sector in this challenging climate.

As the voice of the New Zealand accommodation sector, the association will provide member advocacy on issues affecting policy and regulations with local and central government, and help to create initiatives to support and grow the accommodation sector.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Julie White says “The accommodation and hospitality tourism sectors face one of the longest recovery periods due to COVID-19. Now more than ever before, it’s absolutely critical that the accommodation industry has a united voice to address their specific needs.

Sally Attfield who recently joined Hospitality New Zealand as General Manager – Accommodation, has been tasked with leading this division of Hospitality New Zealand as the accommodation sector moves forward in a post-COVID operating environment.

Attfield comments “In launching Accommodation Association New Zealand, we endeavour to protect the interests of accommodation owners, managers, community groups and end-users across the numerous provider segments, who each have their own unique challenges.”

AANZ will be advocating for targeted sector support from central Government, the need for short-term accommodation rental regulation, workforce training, skill and capability building, direct bookings and greater engagement with local government authorities on sustainable funding options.

