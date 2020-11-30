Press Release – Diplosphere

Join Diplosphere’s Discussion & Celebration

After the Pandemic, Prepare for the Roaring Twenties?

Are there parallels between the famed roaring 20s, occurring after WWI and the Spanish flu, and the new 20s decade?

What are the new trends and challenges, and what lessons can be learnt? And in an age of technological wonder, why do so many feel so disillusioned?

16 December 2020 at 5:30 PM

Chair: Maty Nikkhou-O’Brien, Founder & Executive Director, Diplosphere

Speakers:

Kirk Hope, CEO, BusinessNZ

Dr Tim Naish, Director Antarctic Centre, Victoria University

John Ballingall, Economist, Sense Partners

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 5:30 pm

Wellington Club

