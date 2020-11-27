Lancom Technology Appoints Chong Looi As Chief Product / Technology Officer

Press Release – Lancom Technology

Lancom Technology, a software and technology provider serving Australia and New Zealand, has announced the appointment of Chong Looi as Chief Product / Technology Officer, with immediate effect.



The Chief Product / Technology Officer role is a new post for Lancom Technology and reports directly into Chief Executive, Waruna Kirimetiyawa. The Chief Product / Technology Officer role is responsible for the strategy behind the products and services Lancom Technology takes to market and provides to its customer base.

Commenting on the appointment, Waruna Kirimetiyawa said: “I’m excited to welcome Chong Looi to the Lancom Technology team. We’ve been growing for several years now, continuing to expand our client base. At the same time we’ve also been introducing new products like our CSP Portal and doubling down on existing offerings like cloud services. With this growth comes the need to ensure our product offering remains strategically aligned.”

“Chong is highly regarded across the IT industry and he has a wealth of experience spanning both multi-nationals and start-ups. This expertise places him in good stead to lead on our product strategy, helping us enhance our already strong offering. Welcome onboard Chong.”

Chong joins Lancom Technology from technology start-up Aportio, and brings with him more than 30 years of industry experience, having previously held senior leadership roles with the likes of NTT, Datacom and Axon.

Chong Looi, Chief Product / Technology Officer for Lancom Technology said: “I’m excited to join Lancom in a customer facing role that allows me the privilege to be involved in shaping products and services that customers highly value such as the application modernisation or artificial intelligence/machine learning work that we’ve been doing with some incredibly innovative businesses. It’s such an exciting place to be!”

