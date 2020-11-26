Commerce Commission Finalises Wellington Electricity’s Allowable Revenue From April 2021

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has released its final decision on how it will move Wellington Electricity Lines Limited from a customised price-quality path (CPP) to a default price-quality path (DPP) from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2025, following industry feedback on its draft decision.

“The final decision released today takes into account feedback received from a number of organisations in the electricity sector,” Commission deputy chair Sue Begg said.

“The key change is that there will be a 0.6% reduction in net allowable revenue for Wellington Electricity relative to the current year’s CPP value. This is a smaller reduction than was proposed in the draft paper.”

“This is due to the Commission calculating the inflation expectations for the coming years using the same forecasts that were used when all other electricity distribution businesses were moved to the 2020-25 default price-quality path.”

“I would like to thank all those who took the time to read and comment on the draft decision.”

“It will now be up to Wellington Electricity to inform consumers of changes to their lines charges that will take place from 1 April 2021,” Ms Begg said.

