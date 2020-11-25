Triac Light & Sound: New Website To Provide Info To Tauranga Locals Of Their Audio, Visual & Event Lighting Services

Press Release – Triac Light and Sound

Are you looking for audio, visual and lighting specialists for an upcoming event or party? Find all the event solutions and equipment you need to hire from the recently launched website of Triac Light and Sound. The website is www.triaclightandsound.co.nz.

With over 37 years of experience in the audiovisual industry, Triac Light and Sound guarantees to provide top-quality solutions for sound, audio and lighting needs in private functions and small or large events. From sound equipment for indoor or outdoor concerts, lighting and AV requirements for private functions to equipment hire for parties like karaoke and disco lights, Triac Light and Sound is a one-stop-shop.

The website focuses on three main areas: event solutions; AV equipment hire; and sound equipment sales and installation.

Event Solutions

For end-to-end event solutions, from design to de-installation, contact the team of sound and light experts from Triac Light and Sound. The team has worked alongside entertainment professionals and event managers for years in bringing jaw-dropping concerts, sporting events and trade launches to another level through enticing sounds and lighting.

Equipment Hire

Need a karaoke, a disco light or a DJ equipment for an upcoming party? Find an expert team with a licensed electrician, electronics technician, and qualified telecommunications technician that will set up everything for the event to run smoothly. Triac Light and Sound offers light and sound rental including sound systems, vibrant party lights, LED screens and karaoke machine to ensure that every party in New Zealand has the best light and sound that everyone will remember.

Sales and Installation

Find the best range of sound equipment for sale in New Zealand from Triac Light and Sound. Talk to the experts for the best recommendations for the design, supply and installation of AV equipment, sound systems and lighting systems for your venue. There is a wide array of AV equipment for sale. From projectors and screens, interactive whiteboards, audio processors, assistive listening systems to lighting consoles, effects machines and lasers, they design, supply and install it all.

Triac Light and Sound services from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty and across New Zealand

For more information on the AV equipment for hire and sale by Triac Light and Sound, go to: www.triaclightandsound.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url