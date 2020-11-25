New Restaurant Pizza Republic Launches

Press Release – Pizza Republic

Are you in search of the best pizzeria in Christchurch? Now there is a new place to enjoy gourmet pizza, pasta dishes and other great food with friends and family as Pizza Republic has finally launched (formerly Winnie Bagoes Ferrymead). Food, drinks and takeaway menu can be viewed at their website: https://www.pizzarepublic.co.nz/.

Mike and his dedicated staff at Pizza Republic ensure that everyone will experience professionally prepared food and friendly service. The pizzeria serves gourmet pizza and pasta dishes plus a wide range of starters and salads to accommodate other dietary requirements. They aim not only to be the best pizza restaurant but a favourite family-friendly restaurant where families and friends can gather at their private function rooms that can be booked for all occasions.

The website focuses on three main areas: functions and events; food and drink; and loyalty rewards.

Functions and Events

Head to Pizza Republic to host a birthday party, wedding, anniversary or corporate event. The best pizza restaurant in Christchurch has different room types to accommodate both small and large groups. Menus can be tailored from their wide selection of food and beverages but there are also set menus to wow the guests.

Food and Drink

Pizza Republic is more than just the best place for handmade pizza in Christchurch. The family-friendly restaurant offers great choices of food and drinks in their menu items. Enjoy gourmet pizza, pasta, salads and other snacks that are made from scratch and locally sourced ingredients. The best selling pizzas can be enjoyed both dining in or takeaway.

Loyalty Rewards

Enjoy the sweet treats from dining with your family and friends at Pizza Republic. Loyal customers are rewarded with points in every visit at the family-friendly restaurant in Ferrymead. Get vouchers that can be used towards the next meal at the pizzeria. Earn more points when you dine on Tuesdays with their Triple Point Tuesday deal. Sign up, earn points and enjoy your bonus.

Pizza Republic is located in Ferrymead, Christchurch.

For more information on Pizza Republic and their gourmet pizza and pasta dishes, check out: https://www.pizzarepublic.co.nz/.

