Fidelity Life’s Transformation Continues With Top Culture Award

Fidelity Life’s whole-of-business transformation continues to gain momentum, with the country’s largest locally-owned life insurer last night winning a top culture award.

Fidelity Life’s Technology team, led by Chief Technology Officer Dan Wilkinson, was presented with the Best ICT Team Culture award at the 2020 CIO Awards, a celebration of the best of the best from New Zealand’s technology community.



Dan says the award reflects a strong, above-the-line culture right across the business.

“Our culture is the foundation for every single thing we do at Fidelity Life. It was the first thing we invested in when we started our transformation journey and it’s what gets our people out of bed every day to do the amazing things we do.

“When your culture and strategy are aligned, you will win”, says Dan.

The award represents further progress on Fidelity Life’s bold five-year transformation strategy, which is built on the idea of reimagining life insurance for New Zealanders and aims to deliver sustainable growth.

Key transformation projects include Project Watson, a $25 million investment in a new technology platform due for completion in the second half of 2021; and moving to a brand new 6-star rated green building in Auckland’s Fanshawe Street planned for September 2021.

