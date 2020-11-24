WEL Networks Purchases Infratec

Press Release – Wel Networks

Electricity distributor WEL Networks Limited (WEL) has entered into a conditional agreement to purchase the New Zealand operations of Infratec from Alpine Energy Limited (Alpine) and its subsidiaries.

Infratec specialises in large solar PV and battery solutions and has a track record of providing innovative energy solutions in the Pacific and New Zealand regions. Infratec supports the sustainable development of renewable generation and distribution systems in New Zealand, the Pacific and ASEAN region to reduce diesel usage and to develop local capability.

WEL Chief Executive Garth Dibley says the purchase enables WEL to further develop sustainable technologies and take new opportunities in the provision of clean, innovative and affordable electricity to the Waikato and the rest of New Zealand.

“The acceleration of electrification, solar, batteries and EVs is changing the energy landscape at pace and we need a strong strategic response. We’re driven by the changing expectations of our customers who are more reliant than ever on the availability of reliable, sustainable power at the best price.”

Infratec will work alongside WEL’s new Energy Services division to provide a complete in-house service from design to delivery.

“The Energy Services division is solely focussed on sustainable and innovative energy solutions. The aim is to provide customers with reduced energy costs and choice by using a combination of solar, batteries, micro-grid development and optimisation software. As a result this will enable us to continue to increase the availability, security and supply of our network; ensure our pricing is fair and equitable and increase sustainability to ensure we do the right thing for our environment and our communities.

“The time is now. It’s an exciting step forward for WEL Networks as we continue to work towards delivering sound, technical innovation to our customers and our communities, enabling them to thrive,” he says.

Alpine and its subsidiaries will continue to work on the successful delivery of their existing Pacific projects.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url