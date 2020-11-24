Two Million Kiwis Looking For A Black Friday Bargain

Press Release – Finder

‘Tis the season to spend and save, with festive sales events like Black Friday fast approaching, but many Kiwis will kick off the sales season with closed wallets, new research by comparison site Finder reveals.

A recent survey by Finder of 1,210 respondents has revealed that more than half (53%) of Kiwis aged 18 and over – equivalent to 2 million1 people – will only shop the festive sales if the price is right.

That leaves 47% who wouldn’t be enticed by discounts this Black Friday.

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand praised Kiwis on their plans to hold onto their money at a time of year that is full of temptation.

“A sales season splurge is likely to be low priority this year for households affected financially by the pandemic.

“While Black Friday is a great time for discounts that you don’t usually see at any other time of the year, it’s important to do your research to be sure you’re getting the best deals.”

The survey asked Kiwis how much of a discount would tempt them to shop and found that on average, it would take a 47% discount to turn heads for Kiwi shoppers this sale season.

More than one third of Kiwis (35%) would only shop if the discount was bigger than 50%.

“It’s encouraging to see that people aren’t likely to be tempted by mediocre discounts into purchasing products they might not need,” McHugh said.

Finder surveyed residents from 12 countries from around the world on whether they would shop the Black Friday sales this year.

The research found that Kiwis are one of the least likely to take part, with only Italians less likely to get involved.

“Black Friday has only started to take off in New Zealand in the last few years but we’re seeing interest from Kiwis grow each year.”

McHugh wished to remind consumers that shopping smart during sale time could help unlock big savings in the lead up to the festive season.

“If you find the right deals, pre-Christmas sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be a great way to stock up on gifts at a discount.

“Christmas is renowned for putting a strain on the back pocket so anything you can do to cut costs ahead of time will be a lifesaver come December 25.

“Retailers will be looking to impress this year and with brands like The Iconic and TheMarket already offering early discounts, shoppers should know the ball will be in their court this Black Friday.”

For the full analysis and a demographic breakdown of the report please see here: https://www.finder.com/nz/black-friday-statistics

Methodology:

Finder polled 18,933 adults across 12 countries. All countries were polled in October via Google surveys.

New Zealand, convenience sampling, 1,210 respondents

