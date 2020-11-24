Potae Ave To Nelson Road Link Underway

Press Release – Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council and contractor Siteworx held a safety awareness day last week for students of Sonrise Christian School, as work begins on the new road link between Potae Avenue and Nelson Road.

The open day provided students with fun and hands-on experience with the machinery that will be used during the $1.8m project.

Sonrise Christian School deputy principal Andrew Russell said it was an exciting and educational experience for the children.



(Courtesy of the Gisborne Herald): Keani Pikari, Hoani Munro, Erik Cresswell, Joanna Schokker (teacher aid Sonrise School)

“Being able to get in the diggers and truck was the highlight of the day and the Siteworx team did an excellent job of keeping them engaged,” he said.

Journeys capital manager Darren Cox said safety during school pick-up and drop-off times was a priority.

“The objective of the open day was for the students to gain an understanding of the project, the type of work to be completed and what to look out for,” he said.

Phase one of the road link is the replacement of the Hapara Stream culvert, followed by road preparation works.

The new road will be built with two 3-metre-wide vehicle lanes with recessed parking bays, LED street lighting and upgrades to drainage.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2021 and will improve access and traffic circulation in the Lytton West and Nelson Road area, especially around nearby schools.



(Courtesy of the Gisborne Herald): Jacob Gibson, Ngamahara Simpson-Kaa, Richard Singh (Siteworx Civil)

For more information on the project, see www.gdc.govt.nz/roads-and-transport/.

