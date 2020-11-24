howtowatch.co.nz Launched An Amazing Streaming Cost Calculator For Users

Press Release – howtowatch.co.nz

As we live in the COVID-19 era, we are bound to follow social distancing, work from home, and other rules that help us combat the coronavirus crisis’s impacts successfully. The current scenario has allowed different entertainment giants like HBO, NBC, to …As we live in the COVID-19 era, we are bound to follow social distancing, work from home, and other rules that help us combat the coronavirus crisis’s impacts successfully. The current scenario has allowed different entertainment giants like HBO, NBC, to launch their streaming services.

This has resulted in the inception of new streaming services such as HBO Max, Peacock, Quibi, and others during 2020. Considering the importance of streaming in our daily lives, Howtowatch.co.nz has recently launched an amazing streaming cost calculator for its users, helping them find out their monthly streaming expenditure. For instance, If you reside in New Zealand or Australia, you need to click your desired country from the countries’ list.

Once you have clicked your preferred country, you will see all the available channels/ services in that particular country. This way, you can determine the monthly cost of your favorite channel or streaming service, be it Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, etc., in a blink of an eye.

Through this tool, you can quickly identify how much you are spending per month in terms of entertainment. Besides, you will be able to know how much you can spend to watch your desired streaming channels or services per month.

In short, this tool gives you a perfect idea about different streaming services you can use to accomplish your media cravings appropriately. Above all, a streaming cost calculator also allows you to explore numerous budget-friendly services hassle-free.

Similarly, it will help you make the right decision regarding your monthly streaming expenditure accordingly. The best thing about this tool is that it will include more services or channels alongside countries regularly.

Thus, streaming fans will remain engaged and informed about various existing and new streaming services or channels in a timely manner.

For now, we have included tier one countries (USA, UK, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia) in this streaming cost calculator. We will add more countries as well as streaming services to it over time.

To know more about the streaming cost calculator, follow this link

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url