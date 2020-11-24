Classic Country Pub With Mini-Golf Course For Sale Has Buyers Teed Up

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

A modern country pub operating in one of New Zealand’s premier year-round outdoor adventure and tourism regions – coming complete with its own 18-hole mini-golf course – has been placed on the market for sale.

Schnapps Bar in the centre of the North Island is located near the pivotal junction of State Highways 47 leading into and out of Tongariro National Park, and the north to south routed State Highway 4.



Schnapps Bar, 2 Findlay Street

With World Heritage status, nearby Tongariro National Park is New Zealand’s oldest national park. Situated just a few hundred metres from National Park’s only petrol station and grocery store, Schnapps Bar is one of only a few licensed hospitality premises operating in the area.

The freehold land, buildings, and going concern Schnapps Bar and mini-golf businesses at 2 Findlay Street are all being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty through Bayleys Ruapehu, with the offer process closing on December 8. Salesperson Wayne Frewen said the 490-square metre hotel premises sat on some 4,338square metres of land.

Frewen said the venue’s compatible tourism and food and beverage service options delivered four separate revenue streams – a family-orientated lounge bar and restaurant, an off-license amenity, and an 18-hole mini golf course built in 2015, and leased commercial office and yard parking space. The venue’s food and beverage operation is licensed seven days a week from 8am until 2am, and employs eight full-time staff and one part-time staff.

Meanwhile, independently-owned outdoor tourist activity business My Kiwi Adventure Ltd leases space within the building to operate its commercial guiding, equipment hire and transport activities, while parking its fleet of mini-vans in the adjacent car park. My Kiwi Adventure Ltd pays annual rental of $12,000 plus GST.

Schnapps Bar’s Lockwood-style interior decor features bar leaners made from refurbished wool presses and wooden stools, tanalised timber supports and a high beam wooden ceiling, with standard restaurant tabled seating in the dining area. The restaurant and bar’s countrified ambience is sustained by the substantial outdoor deck area which has uninterrupted views of Mount Ruapehu and Mount Ngauruhoe.

“With very little competition for the dining and drinking dollar in the immediate vicinity, Schnapps Bar and its mini-golf course have traded strongly over the past three years – turning over approximately $2 million annually,” Frewen said.

“The high degree of compatibility between the various core-business entities ensures Schnapps Bar operates as a vertically-integrated destination – with mini golfers enjoying lunch or dinner after a game, and likewise for visitors to My Kiwi Adventure whose base within the property is both a departure and arrivals point for various activities the company operates within the region.

“Short order breakfast, lunch and evening dinner menu dishes are prepared in a commercial-grade kitchen featuring multiple grills, deep fryers, and a combi’ oven -surrounded by stainless steel benching and walk-in chiller unit.

“Meanwhile, the venue’s off-license outlet in its own foyer to one side of the restaurant and bar, gives Schnapps Bar a complete point of difference from other restaurants and pubs in the immediate vicinity and up the mountain – which can only sell liquor for consumption on site.

“Furthermore, My Kiwi Adventure Ltd’s mini-buses provide a patron collection and drop-off transportation service to the venue – allowing the scores of vacationers staying in the dozens of nearby lodges and chalets to safely enjoy a night out at Schnapps Bar, It’s like National Park’s version of Uber.”

Frewen said Schnapps Bar had benefitted substantially from the region’s seasonal tourism diversification over the past 13 years.

“Tongariro National Park’s reputation was originally founded on its skiing activities throughout winter, with only hardy trampers heading into the mountains in summer. That dynamic has changed substantially as Kiwis’ recreational habits have become more adventurous,” he said.

“While skiing and snowboarding remain the fundamental primary activities in the region over winter, now joined by canoeing and trout fishing, the breadth of adventure orientated options available throughout the rest of the year is now substantial – ranging from the hugely popular Tongariro Crossing which can be booked out by walkers solidly months in advance, through to an ever-growing network of mountain biking trails for riders of all abilities.

“The rapidly expanding network of bike tracks include the Ohakune Old Coach Road trail, Fishers Track, 42 Traverse, and Marton Sash and Door Tramway Trail all traversing native bush and include sections over old railway viaducts and tunnels. Bikers can also use Schnapps Bar as staging post for an epic adventure on the popular Mountain to Sea Cycle.”

The Schnapps Bar property contains a three-bedroom owner/manager’s residence located in a mezzanine level within the building. Frewen said that while the Schnapps Bar was being sold foremost as land, building and business, the vendor would also consider selling just the land and building, then leasing back the business from any new owner. The property is zoned Commercial 8A under the Ruapehu District Council plan.

