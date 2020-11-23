Wellington Mayor’s Tent-pitching Undermines Democracy, Ratepayers, And Property Rights

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Is Denouncing Wellington Mayor Andy Foster’s Involvement With An Occupation At Shelly Bay.

Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke says, “There are three serious issues here. One, the Mayor is not accepting a clear majority decision by his Council. He and his wealthy backer Sir Peter Jackson need to accept that they had the argument on this issue, and they lost.”

“Two, the Mayor’s backing of an illegal land occupation opens Wellington ratepayers to a damages claim or expensive settlement for the development’s investors.”

“Three, the Mayor is undermining property rights. If developers don’t have certainty of their right to develop land they own, then housing won’t get built and the affordability crisis will deepen. Shelly Bay risks risks becoming another Ihumātao, only with the Mayor on the front line.”

“The irony of Andy Foster’s attempts to ‘protect’ Shelly Bay is that he’s on track to see the land indefinitely overtaken by a ramshackle tent city and trucked-in Port-a-Loos. Mayor Foster, Sir Peter, and their extras should get out of the way and allow the land to be lawfully developed, as has been decided by the Council after long debate,” said Mr Houlbrooke.

