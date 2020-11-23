Taste Of Hastings Street Party

Press Release – Hastings District Council

Taste of Hastings Food, festivity, entertainment and fun are all on the menu for the Taste of Hastings event taking place on Heretaunga St East on December 3. The street party is being held to celebrate Hastings being named the 2020 Keep New Zealand …



Taste of Hastings

Food, festivity, entertainment and fun are all on the menu for the Taste of Hastings event taking place on Heretaunga St East on December 3.

The street party is being held to celebrate Hastings being named the 2020 Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards’ Supreme Winner and the great work that has been done around the city centre in the last year.

Grab your dinner on Heretaunga St East and relax and unwind on a beanbag as you enjoy the festive lights and outdoor entertainment.

Live music kicks off at 4pm with Eilish Rose and Rick Toner, plus Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst will say a few words.

Performances will also be at Warren St Multi-use Carpark and behind Funbuns, so make sure you wander around and check them all out.

On the menu will be: burger specials, alfresco appetisers, summer BBQ, Bao buns, free-range fried chicken and more.

Ya Bon’s sweet treats trailer is a must-stop for dessert, and tantalise your taste-buds at La Petite Chocolat’s Christmas table or try Hastings Distillers’ Christmas Kiss cocktails – they’re bound to get you feeling festive!

You will also be able to get a ride on a four-seater tuk-tuk to visit the newly opened Brave Brewery on Queen St East.

La Petite Chocolat owners Asli and Sel Gider bought the business two months ago and say the event will be great for the street.

“It brings people to us and allows us to showcase our special Christmas chocolates in a market-style environment.

“This block has a real international feeling. There are lots of backgrounds in the street with everyone bringing something slightly different, it is an artistic but high quality feeling.”

With Kiwi, European and Asian-style street food, this festival will feel like a trip around the world.

Kids can meet Santa at Albert Square, plus we’ll have plenty of fun activities for the family to enjoy with face painting, balloon art and more.

This event is a chance to explore the wonderful offerings of our vibrant Hastings Eastside and enjoy all it has to offer.

So head into Albert Square and raise a toast at this wonderful celebration of delicious food, activities and music.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url