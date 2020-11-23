SOS Preps New Release Of Win-Win Universal Vouchers After Debut Offer Sells Out In Hours

Press Release – SOS Business

SOS Business, which has partnered with U.S.-based inKind, has launched the Universal Voucher, a win-win deal for customers and local businesses.

SOS was set up by New Zealander of the Year nominee David Downs and run by volunteers, as a way to help keep small businesses afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,500 businesses are now on the platform and Kiwis have bought up millions of dollars worth of vouchers to support them. inKind’s founder Johann Moonesinghe is continuing the SOS kaupapa by running the business without taking a profit, as New Zealand’s small businesses emerge from the pandemic.

Johann, a restaurateur and tech entrepreneur, says “SOS provided a massive boost for New Zealand’s local businesses through the COVID pandemic, and inKind’s intention is to supercharge that support. The Universal Voucher was created and launched in New Zealand by the inKind team because the economy is open. It is designed as a win-win for customers and local businesses, as the country looks beyond the pandemic.”

The Universal Voucher was created by Johann as part of his continuous push to find newer, better ways of supporting buying local. The Universal Voucher does something few vouchers truly do – offers a win-win to the local business and the customer. Each voucher purchase nets a 50% bonus – so a $50 voucher offers $75 of credit, and a $100 voucher offers $150 of credit. Customers are able to redeem the vouchers at any of SOS’s businesses, who receive all the funds from the voucher. The bonus is paid for by one of SOS’s generous sponsors, and SOS does not take a cut.

David, who remains as an advisor to SOS, said the Universal Voucher “really is win-win for local businesses and customers. There are no strings – SOS has got your back.”

The first round of Universal Vouchers, sponsored by Goodman Fielder and released just a few days ago, has already sold out – injecting $75,000 into the New Zealand economy. SOS is now prepping the next release.

SOS, which won the Innovator’s Food Heroes Award 2020, launched the Universal Voucher in New Zealand as a result of the country’s successful management of COVID-19, and its ability to reopen the economy. The SOS Universal Voucher is the first of its type in the world and based on its early success, inKind is hoping to expand the program in New Zealand and abroad with the help of more corporate sponsors.

