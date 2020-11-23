Business Scoop
QLDC Names Upper Clutha Liaison Manager

November 23, 2020PressRelease

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed a new Upper Clutha Liaison Manager to support the work of the Wānaka Community Board.

Jessica Garrett joins QLDC on Monday 7 December and will be based in the Wānaka office in Ardmore Street. Having been working in Canterbury for the past two years, Jessica brings with her experience in governance, stakeholder engagement, and business management.

Ms Garrett has a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in International Studies (Asian Studies), and has previously worked in local government and higher education.

