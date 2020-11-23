Essential Workers To Walk Off Job At Marsden Point

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

Essential workers who are a key link in New Zealand’s fuel supplies are planning to walk off the job before Christmas after their employer sought to grab back hard-won conditions.

Fifteen key employees at North Tugz Ltd have voted to take industrial action from 9 December –23 December. The tug and pilot boat crew, and lines workers, work at Northport in Whangarei and the Marsden Point refinery.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union organizer Rudd Hughes says the workers have finally negotiated a lawful roster.

The current roster leaves them on call with one hours’ notice, leaving them unable to plan their lives, he says.

But management are trying to claw back terms and conditions including health care provisions, sick leave, and a week of annual leave, he says.

Mr Hughes says the workers are not requesting a pay increase but seeking job security and decent conditions.

North Tugz already pays below average compared to other employers in the industry, with some employees having no pay increase since July 2018.

He says the workers are keen to come to an agreement before the issue impacts on oil supplies for the country over the Christmas period.

