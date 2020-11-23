English Language Partners Appoints New Chief Executive

Press Release – English Language Partners New Zealand

The Board of English Language Partners New Zealand (ELPNZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of James McCulloch as Chief Executive from 7 December 2020. James joins us from Inspire Group where, for the past five years, he has been Director …

The Board of English Language Partners New Zealand (ELPNZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of James McCulloch as Chief Executive from 7 December 2020.

James joins us from Inspire Group where, for the past five years, he has been Director of Learning and Chief Executive for Asia, including working in many of the countries that our learners come from. Prior to that, James has held Chief Executive roles in the NGO sector in New Zealand and the UK and was also Community Director at the City of London. He has also chaired global federations and is a regular international keynote presenter and panellist on people, culture and learning.

Board Chair Karun Shenoy said: “As an organisation that provides English language services to former refugees and migrants, the closure of the border and measures to contain COVID-19 have significantly interrupted our ‘business as usual’. The Board is delighted that we have been able to make such a strong appointment as we plan and prepare for recovery and renewal.”

Background

ELPNZ is New Zealand’s largest national NGO that works with former refugees and migrants.

ELPNZ is an accredited private training establishment that provides English language education to support good settlement outcomes.

We operate in 22 regions, from Whangarei to Invercargill, and work with 7,100 former refuge and migrant learners each year. Learners come from over 150 countries, including China, India, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Burma, Bhutan, Vietnam, Russia, Serbia, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Colombia and Ukraine.

ELPNZ employs 360 teaching and support staff, supported by 1,500 volunteers.

