Action 1 December And 3 December For XR Te Whanganui A Tara

Press Release – Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa

Two actions soon, please join us. 1. Demand Action on Western Sahara When : Tuesday 1 December at 8:30 am Join us on Tuesday, December 1, 8.30am at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, 195a Lambton Quay, Te Whanganui-a-Tara (corner of Panama St). …



Two actions soon, please join us.

1. Demand Action on Western Sahara

When: Tuesday 1 December at 8:30 am

Join us on Tuesday, December 1, 8.30am at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, 195a Lambton Quay, Te Whanganui-a-Tara (corner of Panama St).

New Zealand is the last remaining first-world country to allow the importation of phosphate from Western Sahara. This is shameful. Whilst the Saharawi people plead with the New Zealand government to ban blood phosphate it is used to make fertiliser that poisons our water, our Whenua, and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. We demand that the government join other countries in banning the importation of blood phosphate and invest in a just transition to regenerative agriculture. Last week Morocco broke a 30-year ceasefire plunging the region into open war. Ravensdown and Ballance Agri-nutrients are funding this war by continuing to purchase blood phosphate. Enough is enough!!!!

Meet us at MFAT at 8.30am sharp, marching to Parliament via the Railway Station. We will hand a letter to Nanaia Mahuta Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade) and Jacinda Ardern PM. See you there. Bring placards (from the Nov 16 protest or others) and XR symbols.

2. ACC Divest from Fossil Fuels – 350

Action at 12:30 on Thurs 3 Dec – see event below

https://www.facebook.com/events/1477976392403483

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url