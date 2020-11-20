YES To Pango Friday, NO To Black Friday

Press Release – Nearbuy

The creators of the Nearbuy NZ mobile app are asking kiwis to support local businesses instead of sending money to overseas sites this “Black Friday”. Pango Friday (Pango means “black” in Te reo Maori) was created to help Kiwi’s reclaim …The creators of the Nearbuy NZ mobile app are asking kiwis to support local businesses instead of sending money to overseas sites this “Black Friday”.

Pango Friday (Pango means “black” in Te reo Maori) was created to help Kiwi’s reclaim the excitement and joy of enjoying time and experiences with our loved ones, rather than buying yet more “stuff” produced overseas. Ss shout that cherished friend a massage, plan a meal out with your extended family, or just try something you’ve never done before. Shopping with small businesses who manufacture locally generates at least 50% more economic activity for your local economy and community. These businesses spend more on local supply chains, can pay higher wages, and create more jobs which is good for everyone.

The Nearbuy NZ mobile app lets businesses list deals and promotions for free, and uses geo-location so you see offers nearby which you can use right away. The next time you want to grab a happy hour drink after work with friends, try something fun with the kids without breaking the bank, or just treat yourself to a pamper session at a great price, Nearbuy NZ makes it easy to see and use deals or promotions conveniently.

Awareness of the cost of cheap goods, unsustainable production and shipping practices, and a disenchantment with material goods is becoming more prevalent, and people are increasingly choosing experiences and memories instead. Nearbuy NZ is a startup excited to help users discover fun experiences and deals to help them plan their day, and contribute to keeping communities connected using the Pango Friday initiative and beyond.

Support your local community businesses and try the Nearbuy NZ mobile app available on the iPhone or Android stores for access to great deals and experiences in your area. If you are a business and want to reach more customers affordably, be part of the Nearbuy family by signing up at www.nearbuy.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url