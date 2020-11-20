Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 CentralWoop! Claim Supreme Award

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Woop!, leaders in the competitive dinner kit delivery market, have been rewarded for their agile response this year by winning the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 Central Region this evening.

Launched in New Zealand only four and a half years ago, Woop! employs over 200 people involved in preparing and delivering meal kits nation-wide.

The team also took out the Excellence in Strategy and Planning category earlier in the night at the Central Gala where central Auckland businesses came together to celebrate and network.

The Supreme Award tonight was a breakthrough win for the team. Having entered the Awards, powered by the Auckland Business Chamber, since their first year in business, Woop! have walked away with several categories. They won Best Emerging Business in 2017, both in the Central Region and at Best of the Best – winning against businesses from the North & West and South & East regions. They did the same again for Excellence in Marketing in 2019. That same year, they were Central finalists in Excellence in Customer Service Delivery and Excellence in Strategy and Planning.

Woop!’s varied history and success across the Awards, shows just how strong and innovative the team are behind the delicious dinners on our tables each night.

They have experienced significant growth in the past 12 months, including during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. Unsurprisingly, there was a rapid increase in demand for foodkit delivery. In response, Woop! immediately implemented a Survive & Thrive strategy framework. In the space of two weeks, they doubled the number of food deliveries and recruited 39 new staff. They introduced new initiatives to help customers get through being confined to home including cocktail kits, baking kits, and surprise treats.

Woop!’s ingredients are pre-chopped, sauces are freshly made, and vegetables and meat are par-cooked if necessary. The end result is an authentic home-made meal, introducing food and flavours from around the world – a far cry from New Zealand cuisine of a few years ago – meat and potatoes!

“Tonight is such a celebration for our team. There are so many amazing businesses here tonight and it feels great to have won the Supreme Award” said Thomas Dietz, Founder of Woop!

“Woop! have used the Westpac Awards as a valuable tool to measure their growth and success for over five years. They deserve this award and the continued success they will get as a result of it” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

Other category winners last night included Spring Sheep Milk Co, providers of one of the most nutritious milks in the world; Auckland Racing Club, the premier home of thoroughbred racing; Smile Dental, NZ’s largest privately-owned dental clinic; ezyVet, cloud-vase veterinary practice software; Overdose Digital, a digital commerce agency; Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, a unique care home in Epsom; Got to Get Out, a social enterprise that gets people outdoors, and Paintvine, New Zealand’s favourite paint and wine party.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Institutional and Business Banking Simon Power says Auckland businesses have shown resilience and innovation this year.

“These Awards are a stepping stone for businesses to go onto greater things, but they’re also a chance for all of us to celebrate the leaders who are going to shape New Zealand’s post-COVID recovery,” Mr Power says.

“We’re proud to stand alongside businesses big and small, as they lead the way in building a stronger and more sustainable economy.”

All winners from the evening will head to the Westpac Auckland Business Awards Best of the Best Awards early next year, alongside the winners of each category in the North & West and South & East regions.

WESTPAC AUCKLAND BUSINESS AWARDS CENTRAL WINNERS

Supreme Business Excellence

Woop!

Excellence in Innovation, sponsored by ATEED

ezyVet

Excellence in Marketing, sponsored by Cordis

Auckland Racing Club

Best Emerging Business, sponsored by Air New Zealand

Spring Sheep Milk Co

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery, sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Smile Dental

Excellence in Strategy & Planning, sponsored by Nauhria Precast

Woop!

Excellence in International Trade, sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Overdose Digital

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Catalyst

Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital

Excellence in Community Contribution, sponsored by Westpac

Got to Get Out

People’s Choice, sponsored by Bobux

Paintvine

