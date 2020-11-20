Seequent Named A Tech Company To Watch For Impressive Global Growth

Press Release – Seequent

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, 19 November 2020 – Global geoscience software company Seequent has been recognised for its impressive revenue increase in the annual Technology Investment Network (TIN) Report which monitors the performance of New Zealand’s top 200 largest technology exporters.

Seequent received an EY Ten Companies to Watch award, posting the third-highest reported dollar value revenue increase out of the 200 technology exporters profiled. Seequent’s 2020 revenue of $106m ranked it 23rd on the TIN100 (rated 1 to 100 by revenue), up from 49th in 2019. Seequent has steadily improved its position on the TIN100 since first featuring in 2015; TIN calculated the company’s 5 Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at over 40%.

Seequent CEO Shaun Maloney, says: “Seequent’s continued focus, global growth, and performance are due to the passion of 435 staff, support of 20,000 customers, and the surge of acknowledgement around the world that we MUST take greater steps to make better decisions about the Earth and our environment to sustain life. Assuring the sustainability of the Earth’s precious resources is at the core of Seequent’s purpose.”

Seequent is currently developing its new future-focussed ecosystem of hybridised cloud and desktop geoscience solutions called Seequent Evo; the most significant investment in technology in the company’s history.

“There is a world of opportunity ahead for Seequent. Our rapid growth is continuing despite the Covid-impacted environment, and we’re investing in technology innovation to create new solutions for our customers – which means we need to keep expanding our team. We’re actively looking for a wide range of talented and passionate individuals who want to help us deliver on our purpose, both in New Zealand and globally, including software developers, marketing and sales professionals,” says Maloney.

The TIN Report tracks the progress of technology exporters in the areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), High-tech Manufacturing and Biotechnology.

Greg Shanahan, founder and managing director of TIN, says: “For the first time Seequent made it on to the EY Ten Companies to Watch List – the ten highest reported dollar value growth companies in the TIN200, NZ’s 200 largest technology “exporters”. They achieved this with spectacular growth, which ranked them third behind such iconic high growth companies as F&P Healthcare and Xero.”

Headquartered in Christchurch, Seequent specialises in developing geoscience analysis, modelling and visualisation software. Its world-leading technologies enable better-informed environmental and investment decision making in the mining & minerals, civil construction and infrastructure, environmental and energy sectors.

Customers in over 100 countries use Seequent’s innovative software on a diverse range of projects, including critical, large-scale, earth, environment, and renewable energy projects, to support complex decision-making on subsurface geoscience and engineering design solutions.

Microsoft recently named Seequent as one of four technology partners it was working with globally to drive change in the quality and conservation of water.

