Schneider Electric Included In The Top 50 For The Diversity Leaders 2021 Ranking Held By The Financial Times

Rueil-Malmaison (France), November 18, 2020 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is recognized by the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2021. Compared to the previous year, the company’s ranking increased to 27th overall and 2nd in its industry category, out of 850 companies included in the annual ranking.

Promoting all types of diversity in the workplace

The Financial Times ranking of the Diversity Leaders 2021 aims to assess the company’s success in promoting all types of diversity, including gender balance, disabilities, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, and an ethnic and social mix that reflects wider society.

The ranking was developed through an independent survey of more than 100,000 employees from companies with over 250 people in 16 countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In addition, the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts have been considered in order to refine the analysis.

The survey participants were asked to what extent they think their employer promotes diversity on a series of statements surrounding the topic of age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation (LGBT+). Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other prominent employers in their respective industries regarding diversity. The 850 highest scoring companies are being recognized as the Diversity Leaders 2021.

“Yet again, we are proud to be recognized by Financial Times in its report of Diversity Leaders. At Schneider Electric, we take our responsibility as a leading employer seriously by providing equal opportunities for everyone, everywhere and continuously creating aninclusive environment for our people.” said Charise Le, Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric, “It’s an honor to be included among the top companies in this ranking and to champion Diversity & Inclusion together for our employees and the broader society.”

In addition to being a Financial Times Diversity Leader 2021, Schneider Electric has received other prestigious recognitions for its commitment to building a culture of inclusion for diversities. Recently, the organization was selected as a WorkHuman Certified Company, which recognizes leading companies in the path for more human workplaces for employees. Also, the company joined the Gender & Diversity KPI Alliance, supporting the adoption and use of a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure gender and other types of diversity in their organizations. And for the third year in a row, Schneider Electric was included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which provides a unique barometer of gender-equality performance across all sectors worldwide.

