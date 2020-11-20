Joint Media Advisory – NZ’s Construction Industry Demonstrates Its Commitment To Queenstown

Press Release – Joint Press Release

Residents and visitors to Queenstown will benefit from safer, more accessible places and real travel choice, following confirmation of the preferred consortium to deliver cornerstone transport projects in Wakatipu.

The consortium of Beca, Downer, Fulton Hogan, and WSP will come together with Queenstown Lakes District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to deliver the objectives of the Wakatipu Transport Programme Alliance.

QLDC Mayor Jim Boult said he was impressed with the rapid establishment of the consortium and their commitment to Queenstown.

“Beca, Downer, Fulton Hogan and WSP have formed an impressive team, and we are delighted to be partnering with them to deliver critical infrastructure,” he said.

“We are delivering to our promise of being on the ground before Christmas, which will provide certainty to the community and local business and confirmation that we are firmly committed to providing a boost to our economy and creating jobs.”

Waka Kotahi General Manager Transport Services Brett Gliddon said all the parties were highly motivated by the benefits of partnering including quick mobilisation and working together to establish a consistent pipeline of work.

“Today is another milestone for QLDC and Waka Kotahi. Our partnership has strengthened over a number of years and today we are seeing the benefits of collaboration and of working hard to have projects planned and ready to go.”

“The sector has got the certainty to invest in Queenstown, and I am particularly pleased to see the commitment of the Alliance to develop capability throughout the supply chain.”

Safety culture and ensuring that the local community and businesses are listened to throughout the life of the construction projects, will be key objectives for the Alliance.

The Alliance will deliver a suite of transport projects, including those funded by the NZ Upgrade Programme and ‘Shovel Ready’ fund (see list below).

Project Background

Jointly funded by the government’s Shovel Ready fund ($35m) and QLDC ($25m), Queenstown Town Centre Street Upgrades project will transform Brecon Street, Rees Street, Beach Street and Park Street through to Camp Street into lower speed, high quality public spaces that are safe, vibrant and accessible, weaving in local cultural storytelling. Further information including renders and key design elements, can be found here: www.qldc.govt.nz/qtc-street-upgrades

Also from the Shovel Ready fund, the government is providing $50m towards delivering Stage 1 of the Town Centre Arterial Road, supported by a further $16m local investment. The new road will be designed in a way that supports the removal of general traffic from Stanley Street, unlocking a range of other investments that will vastly improve the town centre experience for locals and visitors. QLDC is currently seeking to designate the full route under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-Track Consenting) Act 2020; further details on this can be found here: www.qldc.govt.nz/town-centre-arterial

The $90m New Zealand Upgrade Programme Package for Queenstown provides bus lanes and bus priority on SH6A, a new bus hub on SH6, improvements to the SH6a/SH6 intersection, a new roundabout at Howards Drive and an underpass at Ladies Mile to provide better walking and cycling connections. These improvements are part of the $6.8 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme transport investment to improve travel choices, get our cities and regions moving and boost productivity in the country’s growth areas. www.nzta.govt.nz/planning-and-investment/nz-upgrade/queenstown-package/

$14m was approved by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to deliver stage one of the Wakatipu Active Travel Network. This includes routes from Jack’s Point to Frankton and from Lake Hayes Estate North through Frankton to Frankton Track. More details available here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/transport-and-parking/way-to-go/wakatipu-active-travel-network

Past details of funding announcements: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/20-06-26-council-welcomes-prime-minister-s-funding-announcement

Link to information about the NZ Upgrade Programme: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/planning-and-investment/nz-upgrade/queenstown-package/

