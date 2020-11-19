Wave Of Kiwi Support Expected For NZ Made Day

Press Release – Business NZ

Online Kiwi retailers and manufacturers are expecting a wave of support for locally made products on New Zealand Made Day. Saturday November 21 is the day Buy NZ Made encourages Kiwis to buy at least one locally made item from participating retailers. …Online Kiwi retailers and manufacturers are expecting a wave of support for locally made products on New Zealand Made Day.

Saturday November 21 is the day Buy NZ Made encourages Kiwis to buy at least one locally made item from participating retailers.

The day is dedicated to giving Kiwis great online deals on locally made products.

This year, retailers will be offering free delivery and free gift options on shopkiwi.online.

Faced with growing economic uncertainty, supporting New Zealand brands is more crucial than ever, Buy NZ Made Executive Director Ryan Jennings says.

“2020 has been a unique year. Although we have come out of lockdown, many Kiwi retailers are nervous about what lies ahead.

“This year, we are asking businesses on the ShopKiwi website to run either free delivery or offer a free gift on the day.”

Mr Jennings says small businesses of less than 20 employees make up 97% of all businesses and employ 29% of workers in New Zealand. For them, the recovery effort could mean the life or death of their business.

“Once again, we are calling on shoppers to step in and support a local business at this crucial time.”

Online retailers are encouraged to tag social media posts with #nzmadeday and #shopkiwi. Kiwis can also find exclusive Buy NZ Made Day deals on the Official Buy NZ Made Facebook group.

