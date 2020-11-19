Amino Natural Launches $1 Million Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Press Release – Amino Natural

Today, Amino Natural Nutrition (ANN) has launched its equity crowdfunding campaign publicly. The campaign has so far raised $18,500, which is 4% to its minimum target of $500,000. The equity crowdfunding campaigns maximum target is $1 million. A …

Today, Amino Natural Nutrition (ANN) has launched its equity crowdfunding campaign publicly. The campaign has so far raised $18,500, which is 4% to its minimum target of $500,000. The equity crowdfunding campaign’s maximum target is $1 million.

A for-profit social enterprise business, ANN has developed the worlds’ first healthy plant-based five stars supplemented food bar specifically designed to provide children with the vital nutritional ingredients that will help prevent micronutrient -related malnutrition and diet deficiencies which compromise children’s learning and growth.

With the initial funds raised, Amino Natural will market, distribute and launch the Amigo Natural bar commercially into supermarkets and other retail outlets.

As a social enterprise business, up to 24% of the profits will be for shareholders/investors and the majority will go to a foundation. This foundation will fund ongoing work on child hunger and nutrition and fund Amigo Bars for those that need them most locally and internationally.

Director and Founder, Sir Ray Avery, says the product has been a long time coming to the retail market.

“Following ten years of research and development, stability testing, conducting consumer acceptance trials from Kaitaia to Kathmandu, and thousands of Amigo bar donations to kids in need, we are ready to launch our Amigo bars commercially,” said Sir Ray Avery.

Sir Ray Avery says the reason Amino Natural chose the equity crowdfunding route is two-fold. Firstly, the demand for the Amigo Bars was becoming too much for a charitable model to fund, with Covid-19 also affecting ongoing donations.

Secondly, “We want to rabble rouse a passionate army of Amigo supporters. Crowdfunding is the best way to do this and to thank and eventually reward our investors for their support.”

Amino Natural’s equity crowdfunding campaign launched privately on 16/11/20 at 9am NZDT and publicly on 19/11/20 at 12pm. They are seeking to raise up to $1 million through their PledgeMe campaign. Shares are $1 each with a minimum investment of $500. The campaign ends on 14/12/2020.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/429

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url