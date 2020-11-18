WellNow, Canterbury’s Health Magazine Arrives In Mailboxes This Week

Press Release – Canterbury District Health Board

Look out for the latest edition of Canterbury DHB’s WellNow magazine that is being delivered to mailboxes across the region this week.

Canterbury DHB Acting Chief Executive, Andrew Brant, says the magazine informs those who want to keep up with our fast-moving health system and is well worth a read.

“It is still one of our most effective and direct channels for letting Canterbury people know what’s going on in their health system.

“As well as stories about the health journeys of Canterbury people, it holds valuable information on the services that are available and how to access them. Most importantly for this edition though, it includes an introduction, mostly in pictures, to Waipapa – our newest, state-of-the art health facility which is opening to the public this month,” says Dr Brant.

The name “Waipapa” was gifted to the people of Canterbury by Te Maire Tau, Ūpoko (head) of the Ngāi Tuahuriri hapu, a gift strongly endorsed by Manawhenua Ki Waitaha, Canterbury DHB’s health partners. It builds on the DHB’s partnership with Manawhenua Ki Waitaha and acknowledges the mana of Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga who are papatipu rūnanga for the land on which the new building sits.

“The new Emergency Department (ED) opens to the public today, 18 November – but to help our teams move and acclimatise, we ask that people save ED for emergencies and if they don’t need emergency care, they instead take advantage of their own GP team or one of our three Urgent Care facilities – 24hrs Surgery in Bealey Ave, Moorhouse Medical or Riccarton Clinic.”

From today the new ED can be accessed off Riccarton Avenue, with the entrance to the left as you face Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

Other highlights include stories that go behind the scenes of our COVID-19 response – celebrating just some of those teams that worked away unseen in health’s engine room. Read about the wellbeing and mental health benefits for Māori who connect regularly with whānau and learn about their whakapapa, and hear 86-year-old Shirley’s story that shows just how important it is to get up and moving as soon as possible after surgery.

There’s also information on the National Bowel Screening Programme. It advises people aged 60-74 years to look out for their free bowel screening test kit in the mail near one of their next two birthdays, and use and return it. The test detects signs of cancer early, when it’s easier to treat, and during the first year alone could help find around 100 cancers and save as many lives.

In addition to the print edition, there is an online version of WellNow on the Canterbury DHB website. An important additional section called “How we measure up” will be added later this month. This extra section looks at our performance and is more focused on data that highlights areas where we need to improve and charts our progress.

