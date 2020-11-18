Bus Customers Encouraged To Check Before They Travel During Tramways Union Meeting

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Wellington bus customers will face disruptions to their travel on Wednesday 25 November between 9:00am and 3pm as some drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Councillor Roger Blakeley, Transport Committee Chair of Greater Wellington Regional Council, says the Union meeting will not affect school services but will impact some customers using off-peak services.

“We will keep customers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on the radio.

“The key thing for customers is to please check before you travel. Use Metlink’s app or website to check for cancelled services, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.

“Whilst some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports any Union members attending this important meeting.”

