Auckland Named Oceania’s Best Meetings And Conference Destination

Auckland has been named best meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destination in Oceania at the inaugural World MICE Awards 2020.

The award, part of the World Travel Awards, sees votes cast throughout the year by members of the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry internationally as well as high-end MICE consumers to determine category winners.

Head of Auckland Convention Bureau, Anna Hayward, says the award and nominations for Auckland businesses across other categories is testament to Auckland’s reputation as a desirable business events destination.

“It’s wonderful to have this recognition, indicating that Auckland’s reputation as a leading business events destination still holds strong with international industry and clients, despite the challenges our industry has faced this year.

“When the time is right, we look forward to extending our manaakitanga and seeing the world’s great minds gather here to connect, share knowledge, and create opportunities.”

Two of Auckland’s newest hotels were also nominated in Oceania’s Best New MICE Hotel 2020 category: Park Hyatt Auckland and SO Auckland Hotel. In addition, Crowne Plaza Auckland won New Zealand’s Best MICE Hotel 2020.

Hayward says that while COVID-19 has had a major impact on the business events industry in the short term, the ACB team is working on long lead times to secure wins for Auckland and support clients who are currently in a holding pattern with their event.

“Planning for business events can take place many years in advance and the team is often working on conferences and events that are set to be held in 3-5 years from now, sometimes even further out,” says Hayward.

“COVID-19 has dramatically impacted the global business events sector, with many of our clients postponing their events and borders closed. It has been encouraging to hear from clients who are continuing to plan future business events, with many working hard to reshape their events to a hybrid format.” says Hayward.

Despite the impact on the industry, since March this year ACB has secured 13 events that will take place in 2021 and beyond. These events will contribute an estimated $7.9m to Auckland’s economy and attract over 21,000 visitor nights to support the region’s recovery.

