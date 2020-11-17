Umbrellar Launches New Innovative MyCSP Portal

Press Release – Umbrellar

New Zealand-based cloud company, Umbrellar, has today launched its new, world-leading SaaS commerce platform, MyCSP, which promises to transform the distribution and resale model for Microsoft products, making the process faster and easier for businesses and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) than ever before.

MyCSP is a fully automated, self-service portal which boasts more than 120,000 Microsoft products (including Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure Stack).

The platform has been designed to streamline the entire subscription management process for CSPs, reducing admin overhead and simplifying the customer transaction process – while also providing users with ongoing access to expert guidance and dedicated support.

MyCSP also eliminates the painful wait-time associated with becoming an approved Microsoft reseller, making it possible to be fully established in as little as two hours, rather than the weeks or months associated with traditional processes.

Umbrellar Group CEO, Michael Foley, says the platform will disrupt the way businesses and Cloud Service Providers deploy Microsoft’s range of products.

“Technology, particularly Microsoft technology, can reimagine and transform how businesses operate and work. MyCSP will be the first of its kind in New Zealand – helping businesses to embrace Microsoft in a way that saves them time, improves their commerce and customer experience.”

Umbrellar’s Head of Cloud, David Howden, says the launch of the MyCSP portal is the culmination of over four years’ worth of planning, trialling and testing.

“The platform provides a unique opportunity for New Zealand’s managed service providers to fully comprehend and utilise the power of Microsoft products so, in turn, they can deliver world-class, tech-enabled solutions to their customers.

“Traditionally, establishing a business as a Microsoft-focused CSP reseller was a complicated and drawn-out process that could take months. With the launch of MyCSP we’re delighted that we’ll significantly accelerate time to market into less than a few hours, making it exponentially easier and cheaper for both business and resellers,” says Howden.

Microsoft New Zealand Managing Director, Vanessa Sorenson, says “New Zealand’s digital transformation has accelerated significantly this year and our partner network has played an important role. Tools like MyCSP, which will help partners make more informed decisions about the tools they recommend to customers will be important in maintaining this growth. As we build towards establishing our local datacenter region, it’s exciting that the future of New Zealand’s tech sector is looking brighter.”

About Umbrellar

Umbrellar® is one of New Zealand’s largest web and cloud hosting company, empowering the New Zealand tech and business community to meet digital transformation challenges. Established in 1997 and rebranded in 2015, Umbrellar has datacenters in Auckland, Christchurch and Sydney. Umbrellar’s team of 90 dedicated experts look after 85,000 customers, ranging from SME’s to marketing agencies, web developers through to large enterprises.

For more information, visit www.umbrellar.nz

