Human Resources Solution Launches To Put People First

Press Release – Stephanie Love Consulting

New Zealand Human Resources professional Stephanie Love is taking steps to bring about positive change for Kiwi employers and employees with a new solution designed to put people before profit.

Wellington-based Love, who runs Stephanie Love Consulting, a business and personal coaching consultancy, has developed a new framework called People First Index to help business owners measure the extent of which the organisation puts its people first.

People First Index helps business owners and HR managers understand their existing ‘people’ policies and practices and identify new opportunities to improve employee engagement, ultimately contributing positively to the business’ bottom line.

“Businesses have been calling out for a solution like this for some time. As the world faces new challenges, and people look for more job satisfaction, transparency and ethical alignment with companies, companies can take steps to do things better for the people at the heart of their businesses,” says Stephanie.

Doing things better includes prioritising diversity and inclusion. Many New Zealand organisations are already taking steps towards creating more inclusive and diverse work environments. Currently, 79 NZ organisations are Rainbow Tick certified, including Fonterra, Air New Zealand, and Coca-Cola Amatil.

Other people-focused companies, such as Perpetual Guardian have implemented a four-day work week. These trailblazer companies are doing it right, says Stephanie, who reiterates that happier employees are 31% more productive and three times more creative (Harvard Business Review 2011).

“Generating revenue and managing operational expenses are no longer the number priority for a lot of businesses and employees. While profit is important, business owners are increasingly aware that if they invest in their people it will have a direct impact on the profitability of the organisation as consumers are more often than not choosing to purchase from organisations who treat their employees well.”

Stephanie, who has over a decade of experience in Human Resources roles, during which she developed and implemented strategic HR framework for global organisations, returned to New Zealand from London in January, after working in the HR team at Disney.

With experience in a range of industries including tourism, public sector, FMCG, professional services, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality, Stephanie says she’s well-equipped to advise businesses in all industries and of all sizes.

Stephanie has big ambitions for People First Index, confident global companies will embrace it as a tangible solution following its uptake in New Zealand.

Organisations who meet the People First Index threshold will be awarded with the People First Employer accreditation which will help them attract and retain top talent, show they are an employer of choice, and improve sales opportunities.

People First Index also aims to help businesses mitigate employee burnout and absenteeism. It aims to enhance employee innovation, creativity and problem-solving. The result is happier, healthier and more engaged staff who contribute positively to the economy through organisations increasing their revenue.

Implementing parts of the People First Index can also help businesses reduce their carbon footprint. Two of the biggest issues facing humans today – climate change and emotional wellbeing – are able to be addressed in the same action.

For more information visit: www.peoplefirstindex.com and www.stephanielove.com

Stephanie Love’s tips on how to put people first:

· It starts with leadership. Ask yourself, what behaviours are you demonstrating, is that the kind of behaviour you expect from your employees? If not, make compassionate adjustments.

· Regularly ask your people how they are feeling and what they need. This includes regular one on ones with direct reports. Surveys are a great way to receive anonymous feedback, but also make sure you implement the feedback received, otherwise trust in the process will be lost.

· Prioritise diversity and inclusion. Diversity Works has some great tools for understanding how to integrate diversity and inclusion into the fabric of the organisation. Research has shown that when your workforce makeup reflects your customer base, your organisation will be more successful

· Contact me at Stephanie Love Consulting for a free 30-minute consultation on how you can better put your people first.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url