Economic Updates And Insights To Be Shared At Public Forum

Press Release – Whanganui and Partners

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is holding a Public Forum on Tuesday 24 November, with guest speaker economist Brad Olsen. Whanganui & Partners Interim Chief Executive, Gaelle Deighton, says the Public Forum is an opportunity …

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is holding a Public Forum on Tuesday 24 November, with guest speaker economist Brad Olsen.

Whanganui & Partners Interim Chief Executive, Gaelle Deighton, says the Public Forum is an opportunity for businesses and the community to learn about the work going on at the economic development agency as well as connect with the team.

“The Public Forum is when we report to our stakeholders, which includes local businesses and ratepayers, about the work we’ve been delivering for Whanganui. We always have a lot of projects on the go, so this is a great chance for us to share them all alongside the bigger picture we’re working towards.”

The Public Forum will begin with a presentation, including remarks from Board Chair Pahia Turia, an economic analysis from Infometrics’ Senior Economist Brad Olsen and an update from Interim Chief Executive Gaelle Deighton on Whanganui & Partners’ work over the 2019/20 Financial Year.

Following the presentation, guests will be invited to have some refreshments and mingle with the team in a more casual setting.

Deighton says the format of this Public Forum represents a departure from previous events.

“We usually include relevant economic commentary in our presentation, but 2020 has been such a unique and challenging year that it seems appropriate to invite an outside perspective on what’s going on in Whanganui, New Zealand and the world. Brad is an insightful economist, and his independent viewpoint will be a valuable contribution to the evening,” Deighton said.

“In the past, we have also had members of the team present their work. This time, we’re encouraging more direct engagement. Following the presentation, the team will be at stations representing their work areas, and attendees are encouraged to move around the room, meeting the team and learning more about their work.”

Deighton says the format is intended to make Whanganui & Partners as accessible and relevant to local businesses as possible.

“We hope that the takeaway from the Public Forum will be increased awareness and excitement around our work as well as an understanding of how local businesses can engage with us, now and in the future.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url